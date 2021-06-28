Here’s The Full List Of 2021 BET Awards Winners

The BET Awards made a triumphant comeback Sunday (June 27). After a year of quarantine, cancelled festivals and tours, it was on and poppin’ in Los Angeles. Celebs such as Issa Rae, Megan Thee Stallion, Bruno Mars and more joined award show host Taraji P. Henson for a star-studded celebration for the culture.
Ari Lennox performed with BET’s 2021 Album of the Year recipient, Jazmine Sullivan. Their sexy soulful hit, “On It” was performed during the 2021 award show. Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Best Actor Award for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and tennis star Naomi Osaka was recognized as Sportswoman of the Year.
There was also a huge announcement during an onstage performance. Cardi B the stage alongside Migos and revealed her exposed baby bump to the world while her team shared her latest maternity photo on Instagram and Twitter.
“#2!” she captioned while tagging her husband Offset.
Cardi joined the Migos for a performance of “Type Sh*t” from the Atlanta group’s recently released Culture III album. The group was nominated for Best Group at the awards ceremony but lost to Silk Sonic. Last night, Cardi took home a pair of awards alongside “WAP” collaborator Megan Thee Stallion: The song won both Video of the Year and Best Collaboration.
The announcement arrives as she and Offset prepare to celebrate their daughter Kulture’s third birthday in July.
Take a look at all the winners from last night’s affair, via Billboard:
Album of the year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best female R&B / pop artist
Beyoncé
WINNER: H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best male R&B / pop artist
6lack
Anderson .Paak
WINNER: Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best female hip hop artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best male hip hop artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
WINNER: Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Best new artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
WINNER: Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best collaboration
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow featuring DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby – “Cry Baby”
Pop Smoke featuring Lil Baby & DaBaby – “For the Night”
Best group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
WINNER: Silk Sonic
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
WINNER: Kirk Franklin – “Strong God”
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Touch From You”
BET HER award
Alicia Keys featuring Khalid – “So Done”
Brandy featuring Chance the Rapper – “Baby Mama”
Bri Steves – “Anti Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Baby Girl”
Ciara featuring Ester Dean – “Rooted”
WINNER: SZA – “Good Days”
Viewer’s choice award
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled featuring Drake – “Popstar”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video of the year
Cardi B – “Up”
WINNER: Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
WINNER: Bruno Mars & Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best international act
Aya Nakamura (France)
WINNER: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
Best movie
Coming 2 America
WINNER: Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best actress
WINNER: Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best actor
Aldis Hodge
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Youngstars award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
WINNER: Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the year award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
WINNER: Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman of the year award
Kyrie Irving
WINNER: Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
Here’s The Full List Of 2021 BET Awards Winners was originally published on wzakcleveland.com