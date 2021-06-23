Tessica Brown, Viral ‘Gorilla Glue Girl,’ Loses Child In Miscarriage

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Tessica Brown, the woman who rose to internet fame after dousing her hair with Gorilla Glue, suffered a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy. The story comes by way of TMZ, and the news outlet says Brown is uncertain if she and her fiancé, Dewitt Madison, will attempt to have another child.

According to the report, emergency room staffers spent 10 minutes trying to find the baby girl’s heartbeat, but ultimately, an ultrasound determined the child was no longer alive. Brown confirmed the story Wednesday morning (June 23) on her Instagram page. Below a screenshot of TMZ’s post about her tragic loss, she wrote “I have been silent on this as it has been very hard.”

Tessica already has five children from a prior relationship and her fiancé has four. During her latest pregnancy, she said she experienced horrible morning sickness that, at times, would continue throughout the day. She visited the hospital frequently and was treated for dehydration.

Things were just beginning to turn around for Brown. After her viral glue scare, she was able to save her scalp with the help of a Beverly Hills surgeon, Dr. Michale Obeng. The doctor even waived the $12,500 cost for the procedure.

Just last week, Tessica offered an update on how well her hair is growing back using her line, ‘Forever Hair.’ Brown wanted to create products for people suffering hair loss and damage, because she firsthand knows exactly what that pain and scare is like.

“Happy Wednesday!! I’m so excited to share with y’all my amazing hair product I’ve been working on for months that helped my hair grow and keeps my scalp healthy, “Forever Hair.” She wrote on Instagram. “Ya all know I how I love my hair products and I cannot wait for you to try them. #LinkInBio to check them out.”

