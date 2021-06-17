Hip Hop Spot: Eve & Trina’s ‘Verzuz’ Recap, XXL 2021 Freshman Class Revealed & Pop Smoke’s New Album Is 95% Done

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Verzuz went down last night with Trina and Eve making it the first-ever female rap battle. Trina tore down the stage in true Miami fashion by bringing on twerk dancers and Trick Daddy during her set. Eve performed virtually from London and reminded us of her Ruff Ryders roots. Pop Smoke’s second album is on its way and his manager says that it’s 95% ready to release. Headkrack also breaks down the XXL freshman class which released yesterday.

