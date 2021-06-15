HHW Gaming: Razer Makes A Huge Statement With Its New Ultra-Thin & Super Fast Gaming Laptop

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Razer might have made a serious power move with its new gaming laptop.

Monday (Jun.14), during its E3 2021 keynote presentation, Razer announced its new ultra-thin, 14-inch computer that is being described as “the ultimate AMD gaming laptop,” the Razer Blade 14. Under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 boasts an impressive 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX processor allowing for a max boost clock of up to 4.6GHz.

GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs are “built on award-winning Ampere—NVIDIA’s 2nd-gen RTX architecture—with new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors” provide users with realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features while gaming and creating. Paired with 3rd-gen Max-Q technologies, the Razer Blade 14 utilizes AI and new system optimizations to help it achieve higher levels of performance and speed.

Speaking of speed, the Razer Blade 14 boasts a 14” display with thin bezels and a wide color space of 100% DCI-P3 on the QHD and 100% sRGB on the FHD model. The company also claims the display is calibrated for quality and true color accuracy.

To keep the laptop from overheating and running at maximum performance features cutting-edge thermal materials and a vapor chamber to “efficiently dissipate heat through the evaporation and condensation of an internal fluid.” In addition, Razer says the base model features a bespoke heat pipe system designed to handle intense temperature build-ups. Razer also promises up to 12 hours of battery life.

As far as ports, the Razer Blade 14 has 2x UBC-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, a Windows IR Camera, and TPM 2.0 Security. You can also personalize the Razer Chroma-powered RGB gaming keyboard with over 16.8 million colors and a suite of effects to choose from.

The Razer Blade 14 is available for purchase now on Razer’s website and starts at $1,799.

—

Photo: Razer / Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

HHW Gaming: Razer Makes A Huge Statement With Its New Ultra-Thin & Super Fast Gaming Laptop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

