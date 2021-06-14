DFW Heat Advisory: What You Need To Know And How To Stay Cool

As summer temperatures continue to rise, The Energy Reliability Council of Texas has implemented a Heat Advisory Sunday to avoid rolled power outages. They are asking that you conserve power all week due to power generation facilities being offline.

Heat index values are expected to climb as high as 107 degrees according to NBC 5.

Now, obviously, due to high temperatures Texans will have to find ways to conserve air as well.

See tips below on how you can stay cool:

Stay hydrated! We know this may be obvious, but sometimes we forget just how important our hydration is to our body temperature. Drink cold water, if possible.

Close off the warmest rooms. If other rooms tend to be warmer in the house be sure to close them off as much as possible to ensure that the hot air doesn’t seep into the rest of the house.

Try this DIY Solar Powered Air Cooler! If you're reading this before a power outage occurs, run out to gather the materials for this do-it-yourself project.

Wear thin, loose fitting clothing. This is another maybe obvious tip to keep cool when you lose air conditioning, however this tip will definitely help. Try a bathing suit for optimal breathability!

Hang wet sheets. Hanging wet sheets as a method for staying cool dates all the way back to the ancient Egyptians. Damp sheets or towels hung throughout a home, or even placed on the bed for sleeping at night, cool through evaporation.

If the sun is out, be sure to close the shades. Avoid direct sunlight on yourself and your home as much as possible. Also be sure to open all windows in the home at night.

Tips courtesy of https://aplusairconditioning.com/

