Quavo might’ve taken away her Bentley, but Saweetie is still going to be getting around in style as she’s making sure that her feet are drippin’ for the foreseeable future.

In Complex’s latest installment for Sneaker Shopping With Complex the “Icy Girl” singer links up with Joe La Puma at Soul Stage in Los Angeles to pick up some pieces that will keep her feet laced as she struts her stuff in the City of Angels. Explaining how her grandmother’s “hella glamourous” style inspired her to keep her style on point, the young singer has since done her best to stay dipped from head-to-toe since, but wasn’t necessarily into sneakers. Saweetie revealed it wasn’t until she saw her cousins and friends rocking Nikes and Jordan’s that she got into the game. Ultimately her first pair ended up being a pair Air Jordan Dub-Zero’s that were all the rage more than a decade ago.

Well, you gotta start somewhere.

Luckily for Saweetie she’s come a long way in her career and by the end of the episode was able to afford to drop $3859 on some Air Jordan’s, Yeezys, and Dunks.

Definitely not a Bentley, but still not bad for getting around.

Saweetie Goes Sneaker Shopping With ‘Complex’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

