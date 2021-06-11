Local DFW News
Beat Banger of The Week: Bobby Sessions Penthouse Prayers

This week’s Beat Banger of The Week goes to Dallas Grammy Award-Winning artist, Bobby Sessions.

It was only right we show love to Pleasant Groove’s own Bobby Sessions who is fresh off the release of his new project, Manifest ! Trust us when we tell you that the whole entire album is fire!

Bobby Sessions

Sessions has always been an artist of substance that makes you rewind the track over and over again, to think about what he just said…but this one really speaks to the soul.

This album literally makes us aware of the power that resides within us. The power of manifesting exactly what we desire with hard work, trust, and faith regardless of the circumstances.

Check out one of our favorite singles off of the album, “Penthouse Prayers” Ft. Rick Ross. If you rocking with it be sure to download the whole album available on all platforms.

