Eve and Trina Will Face Off In The Next ‘Verzuz’ Battle, Followed By Bow Wow and Soulja Boy

We finally have our next matchups set, as Verzuz announced Wednesday that on June 16th, Trina and Eve will be squaring off against each other. Then later in the month, it looks like the internet will finally get what they’ve been asking for, as Bow Wow and Soulja Boy will go hit for hit on Saturday, June 26.
This announcement comes after the Verzuz co-creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz had their own rematch back in May, which was the last official Verzuz battle until this announcement.
A few months back, Trina said she was “down to do a Verzuz battle with Lil Kim”, but that battle never came to fruition.
How do you feel about these matchups and who do you think will be the secret matchup at Essence Fest?
