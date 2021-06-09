The Lo Down: Chris Harrison Gets HUGE Severance Package To Exit ‘Bachelor’, Naomi Osaka Exits Next Tournament

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Naomi Osaka has officially withdrawn from a Berlin WTA 5000 tournament due to her mental health break. She and her management decided to prioritize her mental health and she decided to take a break effective immediately. Speaking of Naomi, it looks like her boyfriend’s ex-crew were fighting on Instagram live. YBN Nahmir and YBN Almighty Jay got into it over money when the two ended up in a situation that ended up costing him $30,000 and Nahmir only paid $10,000, but Nahmir allegedly wanted Jay to pay him back for the $10,000.

After all that drama, Chris Harrison is getting paid eight figures to leave his drama and to keep quiet.

The Lo Down covers these crazy stories and more.

