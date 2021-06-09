Foot Locker & FILA Team Up For Exclusive ‘In The Heights’ Kicks

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Before Lin-Manuel Miranda became the hottest name on Broadway with his breakthrough play Hamilton, the man was quietly bubbling onto the scene a few years earlier with fan-favorite musical about Washington Heights, In The Heights.

Now that the aforementioned play is about to hit theaters as a full-feature motion picture, Foot Locker is celebrating the release by collaborating with FILA and Warner Bros. to drop some limited-edition footwear inspired by the film, In The Heights.

This Friday (June 11), fans of the 2008 musical will be able to pick up a pair of the Foot Locker exclusive which features a pretty dope summer colorway of white, grey, purple, and berry (berry isn’t used enough as a color on kicks). The grey suede silhouette with the purple and berry FILA flag on the sides are sure to stand out on the streets of New York while boasting “El Sueñito” and “Paciencia Y Fé” embroidered on each shoe. The translucent outsoles of the sneakers even gave way to the film’s In The Heights logo on the bottom.

Per Foot Locker: “The Washington Heights Community Power Store has had a footprint in the community and Foot Locker wanted to honor residents by offering this exclusive product which celebrates the neighborhood’s beauty, creativity, and culture. Additionally, a few pairs of the sneakers will be auctioned through Charity Buzz and all proceeds of the auction will go directly to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance.”

That’s hella dope.

Check out more pics of the In The Heights x FILA kicks below and let us know if you’ll have these on your radar when they drop this Friday alongside the feature film.

