The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Waka Flocka Flame earned his fame as a boisterous rapper known for his booming hooks, but he’s settled into a different role in the latter stages of his career. Very soon, Waka will deliver the commencement address at a Chicago high school and hopes to deliver a message that will inspire the soon-to-be graduates at Chicago’s Soldier Field.

TMZ reports that Waka Flocka Flame, 35, will deliver a virtual message of hope to the graduating class of 2021 at Innovations High School, an alternative school that services students between the ages of 16-21. The school implements the creative arts within their curriculum, and pledge full support to the student body while demanding a high level of excellence.

As it stands, Waka has long been serious about education and mental health, something many might know about the Georgia( by way of New York) rapper. His mother, Deb Antney, one of music’s top executives, has famously said her son was quite the reader and thinker as a boy.

From TMZ:

The charter school’s executive director, LaShaun Jackson, tells TMZ … Waka’s the right speaker for this graduating class because he’s a success story from the streets, and his life has been all about overcoming adversity.

Last year, Waka was awarded an honorary doctorate degree last October in philanthropy and humanitarianism from the Bible Institute Of America Theological Seminary.

Waka has also pledged his life to mental health advocacy and suicide prevention after his younger brother and fellow rapper KayO took his life.

A look on Waka’s Twitter feed will routinely feature him offering positive affirmations and words of encouragement to his 1.8 million followers.

Good Stuff, Waka.

—

Photo: Getty

Waka Flocka Flame Named Commencement Speaker For Chicago High School was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: