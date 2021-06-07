This Is Why Jayz Always Touches Beyonce Leg

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Looks like the internet has been busy again trying to speculate why it is that Jay Z always touches Beyonce in public. The Jayonce trend is growing by the hour. Beyonce’s mom Tina Lawson went on instagram to shut down all the rumors claiming that her daughter has anxiety in public. Her Instagram page justifies it as true love.

“When you love someone and like them you just want to touch them ! Me and Richard are always touching even if it’s just our feet ! Yeah!! That’s what you do !❤️ For those of you who don’t understand , Try it sometimes it works !! Human Touch is how you stay connected!!❤️ So comical people saying she has anxiety in public and that’s why he touches her ! Lord people !!!! Yal can turn something good and healthy into something That it’s not !!! Stop that!!!!! ❤️. BTW if someone has anxiety then it is great for their partner to touch them to calm and reassure them. That’s a beautiful thing . It just happens to be not the case here. ❤️”

Also On 97.9 The Beat: