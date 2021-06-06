The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s 2021 and people still haven’t learned to keep their hands to themselves, particularly in romantic relationships. Chicago rapper Lil Reese was recently arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, only a couple of weeks out from getting shot, again.

TMZ reports that Reese was popped on the night of May 29 after cops were summoned to his own crib around 10:30 pm. Per the police report, Reese’s girlfriend told the authorities he put hands on her after a furious argument turned physical, allegedly.

According to the report, her hair was pulled and she was hit in the face with a first during the incident. The results were an “abrasion” on her lower lip, which the officers on hand took note of. Reese was then arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

However, Reese is denying the incident went down as described. According to his rep, the police report only takes into account his girlfriend’s side of the story. Reese was released after posting $10,000 bond. Just a couple of weeks ago, Reese was reportedly shot in the eye after being somehow involved in a carjacking, according to reports—which he also denies. That story has evolved to include a man allegedly confronting Reese who supposedly was in a stolen SUV when the shooting went down. The father tracked down his son’s missing Dodge Durango and came upon Reese and some associates in the allegedly pilfered whip. That’s when someone else started blasting, leaving Reese and two other men shot. Lil Reese is starting to look like a magnet for the struggle.

Lil Reese Arrested For Domestic Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com

