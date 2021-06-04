The State Fair Of Texas And Big Tex Is Back In Action

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Big Tex is outside and wants you to join him in person for the 2021 State Fair of Texas! We are excited to share that the State For of Texas will be back this fall, this time celebrating 135 years of Big Tex and Texan pride from Sept. 24 to Oct. 17.

The State Fair welcomes you back with open arms ensuring health and safety precautions for fairgoers, vendors, and staff.

It will be the return of your favorite Fair traditions, including a huge “Howdy Folks!” from the iconic 55-foot cowboy himself, Big Tex and tasty fried food, thrilling rides, and one-of-a-kind show!

Check back soon for more details on tickets!

