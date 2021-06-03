J. Cole Rolls In A Yellow Cab For The Visuals To “punchin’ . the . clock”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

J. Cole may be from North Carolina, but the man loves shooting his videos in New York City.

After releasing Big Apple based visuals for “a m a r i,” and “applying . pressure,” the man who apparently also has a thing for lowercase letters once again uses the city that never sleeps as a backdrop for his latest clip to “punchin’ . the . clock.”

Hanging out of the window of a yellow cab for while he spits his verse, J. Cole continues to keep his fashion style as gritty as his rap steez as he remains one of the few multi-millionaire artists in the game that refrains from splurging on diamonds and jewelry. Props.

He’s reluctance to rock ice is probably explained in the cut when Cole spits, “The sh*t pop off, I learned to duck under the canopy/till it cool off, they murked a ni**a right in front of me/told him to come off his chain for tryin’ to floss, died over a cross just like the start of Christianity.”

Son. Is. Nice. Also props for using a taxi cab and not an Uber or Lyft as the yellow cab business is struggling. Just sayin.’

Check out the visuals to “punchin’ . the . clock” below and let us know what you think of Off-Season.

