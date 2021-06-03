Jim Jones & Harry Fraud ft. Curren$y & Jay Worthy “Say A Prayer,” Rowdy Rebel & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie “9 Bridge” & More | Daily Visuals 6.3.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jim Jones and Harry Fraud’s The Fraud Department is one of 2021’s most underrated and overlooked projects. If you still haven’t given it a listen, you need to get on that ASAP like the Mob.

Today the new dynamic duo have dropped some new visuals for the Curren$y and Jay Worthy assisted “Say A Prayer” where the two get pulled over by police for sitting in some exotic automobiles. Y’all know Curren$y is around if you see some classic wheels on hydraulics.

Keeping the scene on the East Coast, Rowdy Rebel and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie get midevil on that ass and for their clip to “9 Bridge” catch supernatural bodies with swords and crossbows. Silent but deadly.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Chief Keef, HRSMN, and more.

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD FT. CURREN$Y & JAY WORTHY – “SAY A PRAYER”

ROWDY REBEL & A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE – “9 BRIDGE”

CHIEF KEEF – “LOVE DON’T LIVE HERE”

HRSMN (CANIBUS, KURUPT, KILLAH PRIEST, RAS KASS) – “BELIEVER/FALSE PROFITS”

GWEN BUNN FT. FAITH EVANS – “BETWEEN THE LINES”

JOE MOSES – “CHOPPA”

LIL QUILL – “FREESTYLE”

