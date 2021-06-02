Flow Joe: Fat Joe Performs ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ [Video]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fat Joe doesn’t get enough respect on his name for his catalog. Joe Crack from The Boogie Down reminded the world of hoq big his legacy really is with a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert.

The Bronx, New York native put on for the city with a very impressive set on NPR’s beloved platform. From his UP NYC sneaker store in Manhattan, the Bronx icon sets the tone with a dynamic performance of “My Lifestyle” before following it up with fan-favorite “What’s Luv,” where Joe and the band add a twist of salsa to his memorable collaboration with Ashanti.

After transitioning to “Lean Back,” Joe celebrates his longevity in the rap game with a performance of his 2021 single “Sunshine (The Light)” – the spring anthem that samples both Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” During the NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert set, Joe’s protégé Angelica Vila rises to the occasion as she delivers both Ashanti’s vocals for “What’s Luv” and Rihanna’s vocals for “Sunshine (The Light)” before Joe caps the concert with “All The Way Up.”

You can watch his set below.

