Juneteenth: Black History of DFW

Dallas’s rich black history goes behind Dallas, Ft. Worth & more. The impact of Black creators, educators, investors, and more fuel the lifeblood of the United States’ fourth-largest city, beginning with the official proclamation of Juneteenth on June 19, 1865.

Learn more about Dallas history through our interactive map above, highlighting neighborhoods and culture hubs such as Oak Cliff, Fair Park, and more. Dive into the history of one of Dallas’s first suburbs developed specifically for African Americans Hamilton Park.

Revel in the history of MLK Blvd, Booker T. Washington High School, and more. Dallas’s vast history goes well beyond celebrating on merely a day or a month. It’s a daily occurrence that run through the citizens of Dallas Ft. Worth every waking breath.