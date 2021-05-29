7 People From Ohio Indicted: Feds Seize $1.1M In Drugs, 17 Guns

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

An investigation that began in 2019 resulted in a major drug bust, and now 11 people, seven from Cincinnati, have been indicted by a federal jury. The investigation included the DEA Cincinnati field office, the FBI and the Hamilton County Regional Enforcement Narcotics Unit.

|| RELATED: Police Find 66 Pounds Of Cocaine Found On Beach ||

|| RELATED: 5 Cops Charged With Killing Manuel Ellis ||

According to a report by Fox19, the years long investigation began when an Arizona man allegedly sourced illicit drugs from across the border and helped plan the transport of those drugs through the West Coast to individuals in the Cincinnati area.

A traffic stop on Memorial Day 2020 in Cincinnati led to the discovery of more than four kilograms of fentanyl in the front bumper and wheel wells of one of the vehicles.

From there, the investigation identified several more local distributors and led to search warrants at several locations in late 2020. More than 13 kilograms of fentanyl, at least 17 guns and more than a million dollars of alleged drug money was found during the searches.

U.S. Attorney’s Office said the bust was a major step in curbing the rising fentanyl trade.

“These charges disrupt an alleged fentanyl pipeline that stretched from a source cartel in Mexico, through California and Arizona and onto the streets of Cincinnati,” Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel said via a press release. “We hope this investigation saved countless lives by preventing fentanyl from reaching our community’s streets.”

“The FBI is proud to have worked alongside our federal and local partners to bring to justice those who harm our communities by distributing this deadly drug,” stated FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Chris Hoffman. “We remain committed to getting fentanyl, and those who distribute it, off the streets.”

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

7 People From Ohio Indicted: Feds Seize $1.1M In Drugs, 17 Guns was originally published on wzakcleveland.com