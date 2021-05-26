Drug References In Pusha T’s Music Have Stopped Some Of His Bags

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

One of Rap’s greatest talents has to face his very infamous reputation. Pusha T says his cocaine bars have come back to bite into his potential earnings.

As reported by HipHopDX the Virginia native has admitted that all that Brick Flair talk hasn’t always benefitted him. On Tuesday, May 25 one of his fans to spoke highly about his discography and even likened his legacy to how Old Dirty Bastard described Wu-Tang Clan. “I know what it’s written about but when I play Keys Open Doors for my two-year-old it is actually a non-double-entendre educational song. I’m saying Clipse is for the children. Shout out @PUSHA_T,” he wrote.

Surprisingly the “If You Know You Know” rapper responded to the tweet and revealed that some major brands don’t share the sentiment as said fan. “Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…” he explained. Another fan chimed in saying “It’s because you’ve used too many regular items as drug references “What does he REALLY mean by Snow White?””. The “Daytona” lyricist said “A simple metaphor can be the death of you…”.

This came to many in the Hip-Hop community as a surprise given that he has worked with the likes of Justin Timberlake and even is credited to penning the “I’m Lovin’ It” McDonald’s jingle. Back in 2016 some questioned the legitimacy of the claim to which he responded “Luckily no one tried to clown me for my McD’s jingle…I woulda had to dig up pay stubs, I think u social media guys call that “metrics””.

