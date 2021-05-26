Kodak Black “Dirty K,” Gucci Mane & BigWalkDog “Poppin” & More | Daily Visuals 5.26.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kodak Black’s been home for a minute now thanks to his MAGA homie out in Mar-A-Lago and now that he’s home he’s making the most of his newfound freedom that once seemed so far away.

In his latest visuals for “Dirty K” Kodak hops on a private plane to take him to his next destination in life while rocking a plate of ice on his chest that would keep him cool in the hottest climates. That joint is hella big.

Keeping that Southern vibe, Gucci Mane too continues to enjoy the life of a free man and for his BigWalkDog assisted clip to “Poppin” rolls around town with BWD and gets turnt from the studio to the gas station.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Kodak Black, Morray, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “DIRTY K”

GUCCI MANE & BIGWALKDOG – “POPPIN”

KODAK BLACK – “Z LOOK JAMAICA”

BBYAFRICKA FT. SAWEETIE – “BABY MAMA COOCHIE”

MORRAY – “NOTHING NOW”

MONTANA OF 300 – “SHANG TSUNG”

DADDY1 – “HOLD MY OWN”

