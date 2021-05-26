Billy Sorrells Files: Things Black People Do At Graduations [WATCH]

Graduation season has commenced and there’s so much to celebrate and you know black people are going to turn up all the way. Billy Sorrells lists things that you can always count on black people to do at graduation, even when the administration and staff threaten them beforehand. One thing a black family is not going to do is be quiet until the entire class graduates and they’re not only screaming for their child. They’re more than likely screaming for everyone they know, along with everybody who’s black.

Listen to the entire list and hear why one graduate got arrested at his graduation.

