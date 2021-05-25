News
HomeNews

One Injured Near George Floyd Memorial After Shots Fired On 1-Year Death Anniversary

The victim was rushed to a local hospital and sustained non-life threatening injures, police say.

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
The World Reflects on George Floyd One Year Later

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

On a day which was supposed to inspire remembrance and honor, shots were fired near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday.

Police were called to the memorial site in response to reports of gunfire near the location where Floyd was killed by former cop Derek Chauvin exactly one year ago.

A video by AP reporter Philip Crowther shows the moment when the shots rang out.

According to CNN, one person was rushed to a local hospital and is being treated with a non-life threatening injury after being shot.

The shooter was seen fleeing the scene in a car, police have no motive regarding the event.

NBC News reports the shots were fired around 10 a.m. near the 3800 block of Elliot Avenue in Minneapolis, near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street. The site has become a physical memorial to Floyd whose life was taken after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for his life.

Memorial events are scheduled to take place today at the site, marking the one-year-anniversary of a state-sanctioned death which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement domestically and globally. The memorial event titled “Rise and Remember George Floyd,” will take place in front of Cup Foods, the store that Floyd patronized prior to being approached by officers. The ceremony will end with a candlelight vigil on Tuesday.

Floyd’s family began the day in Washington, D.C., meeting with President Joe Biden and lawmakers in an effort to heighten awareness around the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which is currently stalled in the Senate after passing the House.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

SEE ALSO:

George Floyd'[s Family Visits White House As Police Reform Bill Stalls In Senate

1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George Floyd’s Murder?

Black Lives Matter Protests Held In Cities Nationwide

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Continue reading Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

[caption id="attachment_3955069" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] It's been a different kind of social distancing as protesters across the globe have united separately to demand racial and social justice as Black people continue to be killed with apparent impunity. Protesters joined again on Saturday to chant and hold signs reminding the world that Black Lives Matter as demonstrations and rallies against racism dotted countries across the map following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. https://twitter.com/codly2010/status/1269315836201906179?s=20 The image of now-fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin looking smugly at bystanders record him on video while warning he was killing Floyd has proven too much to ignore for people with any semblance of empathy. Floyd's death seems to have inspired people nation to nation to speak out against the scourge of racism that has tainted societies for centuries. The protests have shined a light on the public health issues of racism and police violence and what is increasingly their deadly combination in the face of a pandemic that's infecting and killing Black people at a faster rate than anyone else. [caption id="attachment_3955077" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Healthcare workers and others rally at Harborview Medical Center before marching to City Hall during the Doctors For Justice protest Saturday in Seattle. | Source: David Ryder / Getty[/caption] His death prompted immediate protests and violent clashes with law enforcement while others looted and burned down local establishments along with a police precinct. And while protests were still being held in cities and states, Washington, D.C., was bracing Saturday for additional groups of protesters to descend on the nation's capital and make sure the racist president can hear them loud and clear. Saturday was also the twelfth straight day of protests taking place in the U.S. [caption id="attachment_3955081" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Bari, Italy | Source: Donato Fasano / Getty[/caption] One of the ironic consequences of the protests has been how police violence appears to have been increased despite the protests being because of police violence. Much of it has been one-sided as police respond with violence first. https://twitter.com/Hamid_Taheri1/status/1269340546775912448?s=20 Protesters have been seriously injured and brutalized by police, including a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, New York, recovering from a serious head injury when officers violently shoved the unarmed elderly activist to the ground. https://twitter.com/nyclawgrrrl/status/1268726277785223168?s=20 Justin Howell suffered brain damage and a reported fractured skull after being shot in the head with bean bag rounds by a cop at a protest in Austin, Texas. Clips of the scene show cops shooting at volunteer paramedics and protesters carrying Howell’s limp body to get medical attention. [caption id="attachment_3955079" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Lisbon, Portugal. | Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] The result has been heightened outrage at the treatment of Black people by law enforcement as well as society at large. It's forced white people to take good, hard looks at themselves to determine the roles they play in perpetuating or pushing back against racism. [caption id="attachment_3955067" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Maja Hitij / Getty[/caption] It's also prompted some leaders to take dramatic stances in favor and against Black Lives Matter. One mayor in Mississippi blamed Floyd for his own death while the mayor of Washington, D.C. decided she would let her actions speak words for her by having "BLACK LIVES MATTER" painted on a street leading up to the White House. https://twitter.com/selasavitout/status/1269312475427598338?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images of people across the world protesting racism and police violence against Black people.

One Injured Near George Floyd Memorial After Shots Fired On 1-Year Death Anniversary  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Close