The season finale of Saturday Night Live ended in a split. Lil Nas X ripped his performance and also ripped his pants performing his new song, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”. His performance featured the star dancing on the pole and doing a lot of moves that were clearly too much for his pants.

Also the 2021 Billboard Awards went down last night. Drake won artist of the decade and The Weeknd was also celebrated with plenty of awards after being snubbed by the Grammys. If you missed our announcement, Lil Baby will be headlining the 25th anniversary of the Birthday Bash in Atlanta in July.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: Lil Nas X Rips His Pants On ‘SNL’ + Lil Baby To Headline Atlanta’s Birthday Bash was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: