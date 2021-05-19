The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Who’s in the mood for a horror film trilogy this summer? We know we are.

Knowing many will be choosing to stay at home with the air conditioner on full blast instead of melting out in these streets come summer 2021, Netflix is premiering a brand new horror trilogy based off of R.L. Stine’s book series, Fear Street. The young adult horror series which debuted in 1989 has been known to feature ghosts and other supernatural phenomenon, but it seems like the Netflix adaptation will center around serial killers that run amok in the fictional city, Shadyside.

Seemingly to be a mix of Scream, American Horror Story, and Friday The 13th, the Fear Street trilogy will be debuting split into three different years (1994, 1978, 1666) and will be premiering three weeks apart (July 2, July 9, and July 16).

It’s going to be a hot and scary summer.

Check out the trailer for the Fear Street trilogy below and let us know if you’re a fan of the franchise and are excited about the film adaptation that Netflix is about to drop.

Netflix Debuts Trailer For Upcoming Horror Trilogy ‘Fear Street’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

