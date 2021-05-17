The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Take a trip down nostalgia lane and with Natalie “I RUN LA” Nunn from the infamous Bad girls Club. Natalie stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to discuss her new show “Baddies ATL” on the Zeus Network, taking some of America’s favorite bad girls and putting them under one roof. Natalie also spilled the Lemonade on whether production of the “Bad girls club” put them in dangerous situations in order to create drama for the show. Natalie also shares the moment that really makes her cringe from her time on reality TV. Do you think the Bad girls are TOO old to getting back together? Well Natalie says otherwise! Watch the full interview to hear what she has to say.

Natalie Nunn Spills on Baddies ATL, Moments She Regrets From BGC, Clears up Beef With Tanisha+ More! was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: