The Lo Down: J.Cole Addresses Fight With Diddy + 15-Year-Old Confesses To Killing Pop Smoke

There’s a lot of new music that came out today and Lore’l is feeling J. Cole’s ‘The Off-Season.’ What J. Cole did do was drop some tea about Diddy. Allegedly in 2013 J.Cole stepped in for Kendrick Lamar against Diddy when they got into it at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in New York City. On the track “Let Go My Hand”, he shares the details of the situation.

More details have come out about Pop Smoke’s murder. Reports claim that the murderer made a confession in an unknowing police plant. He was shot by a 15-year-old who went in with the intention to steal his “diamond-encrusted Rolex and Cuban-link chain.” Lore’l breaks down these stories and more.

