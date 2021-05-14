Gorilla Glue Girl Gives Nicki Minaj Props For Shoutout On “Fractions”

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The whirlwind year for Tessica Brown, who many of you know by her viral moniker “Gorilla Glue Girl,” is getting an extended 15 minutes of viral fame thanks to a new shoutout on wax by way of the Barbz’ rap queen Nicki Minaj.

The song in question, titled “Fractions,” is lifted off the rerelease of Minaj’s classic breakout mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty, which she recently (and finally!) uploaded to streaming services. “Head game slicker than little miss gorilla glue,” is the soon-to-be-infamous line Nicki raps on the track, and Tessica as you can tell was quite excited to be name-dropped.

Speaking exclusively with TMZ via quote, here’s what the viral haircare expert had to say about getting a co-sign from the Queen emcee:

“Tessica tells TMZ … she thought the line was cute. She says normally she’s offended if someone calls her Gorilla Glue Girl, instead of her name, but Nicki gets a pass.

She says even though Nicki didn’t reach out in advance to brief her about the shout-out, she hopes to meet her in person one day.”

“Fractions” isn’t all one big lovefest though. The song has already proved to be a controversial moment for Nicki, as many fans have been criticizing her for alluding to her husband’s highly-publicized rape accuser being a liar by rapping, “Ayo, I’m the one who run the city where they armed and vicious / Accusations on them blogs and they all fictitious.” One user wrote in reaction to hearing the bar, “On*k* is smart. She did a nostalgia release to push past the fact that she literally has a bar in a new track implying that her husbands survivor is lying on her and folks will eat it up.”

Let us know your thoughts after checking out “Fractions” by Nicki Minaj below:

