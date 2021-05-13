Guests Cathy Hughes & Neely Fuller Jr. l The Carl Nelson Show

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Dr. Frances Cress Welsings’ mentor Neely Fuller Jr. returns to discuss his tome on Racism/White Supremacy. He claims if you don’t understand how the system of RWS works and all that it entails then, everything else you think you understand will only serve to confuse you. Before we hear from Mr. Fuller, Radio One Founder Cathy Hughes previews this weekend’s Urban One Honors TV show. We’ll start this afternoon with Sister Pam Africa from the Move Organization talking about today’s anniversary of the Move bombing in Philadelphia.

