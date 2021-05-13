Alcoholic Beverages To-Go Becomes A Permanent  Law In Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill Wednesday allowing citizens to purchase sealed alcoholic drinks to-go from businesses across the state of Texas.

House Bill 1024 allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders.

Prior to the bill being signed, Abbott temporarily issued a waiver allowing the sale and delivery of to-go alcoholic beverages with a take-out meal in an effort to help the restaurant industry back in March 2020. This was to support the pandemic conditions of local restaurants.

The bill authored by Rep. Charlie Geren and Sen. Kelly Hancock includes a provision that requires beverages to be in either a manufacturer–sealed container or container closed with a zip tie or other similar method and the business’ name.

This law raises concern for a lot of Texans and organizations like mothers Against Drunk Driving(M.A.A.D).

See tweet expressing disappointment in the law being passed.

This law will either dramatically help local businesses and or really contribute to the rising of DUI and DWI cases In the state of Texas. It is our hope everyone will continue to obey the law of no drinking and driving. Don’t risk your life or others when using the alcoholic option for with to-go orders.

