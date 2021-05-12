More news about Porsha Williams’ engagement is coming forward and it’s not looking good. Rumors are flying, saying that Porsha is pregnant because of what she’s been wearing recently, especially on Mother’s Day. She claims that they’ve only been dating for a month, so if she’s really pregnant, then the timeline is all wrong. Speaking of timelines, Lore’l also reports that another woman came forward saying that she dated Simon Guobadia up until March of this year.

Falynn Guobadia also spoke out on social media saying that she’s moved on and a video of her resurfaced of her sharing how she met Porsha and how they clicked instantly. There’s a lot to be said about this situation but hear what Lore’l and NeNe Leakes think in The Lo Down below.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Lo Down: NeNe Leakes Weighs In On Porsha Williams Engagement + Falynn Guobadia Breaks Her Silence was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: