A$AP Ferg Hit The Aspen Slopes With Snowboarding Flex [VIDEO]

There are some out there who still front on snowboarding like it’s not a sport to take seriously, or that Black people won’t get into it. That viewpoint ignores the fact that snowboarding and Hip-hop have been a winning combination before, with Naughty By Nature’s “Feel Me Flow” video from 1995 as a major example as MTV showcased the sport before ESPN picked up the baton with their X-Games.

Hip-Hop’s impact on the sport can be seen in figures such as Shaun White, who holds the most Olympic gold medals for the sport and Chloe Kim, the youngest woman to ever win an Olympic gold medal. More importantly, there have been notable Black figures holding it down as snowboarders from back then such as Russel Winfield, Keir Dillon and Stevie Bell along with rising star Zeb Powell.

Recently, Harlem’s own A$AP Ferg wanted to try his hand out at the halfpipe. Through a connection made by his tour DJ TJ Mizell and his brother Jesse with the famed Burton sporting company, their snowboarding team of Powell, Jake Canter, Mark McMorris and Luke Winkelmann took some time off after a heavy Olympic qualifying season to link up with A$AP Ferg and his friends along with the iconic industry veteran Selema “Sal” Masakela and others for a full day on the slopes at Aspen Snowmass Mountain in Aspen, Colorado last month.

The entire experience was captured on video and through photographs by Dean Blotto Grey. The one thing that stands out is the sheer joy on everyone’s faces – and the significance of everyone joining together like this. Ferg shared a clip of the day’s events to his Instagram page, stating that “the spill is part of the vibe.” Powell summed it up in an interview with Red Bull: “I’m so grateful that Burton was down to do this. A$AP and his crew are way more influential on a general level than snowboarders. When you combine the two, it just has such a bigger outreach.”

If the footage is any indication, we are definitely down to see more swag on the slopes like this in the future.

