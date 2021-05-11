3-Year Old Girl Shot At South Dallas Gas Station

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Authorities are releasing new details in a shooting that critically wounded a 3-year old girl Monday night in southern Dallas.

Dallas police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. Monday night at a gas station on the 3900 block of Linfield Road. The 3-year-old was sitting in a vehicle when the driver and another vehicle in the parking lot exchanged gunfire and subsequently hit the toddler.

Surveillance video was obtained by investigators identifying the driver and shooter as a Latin male in a silver Nissan Armada, who fired multiple shots into the vehicle where the 3-year-old was located. Police have released the photo with the hopes that the public can help find the suspect.

According to Investigators, she was immediately taken to Children’s Health Medical Center in Dallas for treatment. She was still in critical condition as of early Tuesday, according to DPD.

At this time it is unknown what lead up to the altercation or what the relationship is between the two drivers and the little girl.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Cody Clark at 469-849-3761 or cody.clark@dallascityhall.com.

Please refer to case number 082031-2021.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: