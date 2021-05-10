The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019 stayed at the top of the list. Both the top three names for girls (Olivia, Emma, and Ava), and the top three names for boys (Liam, Noah, and Oliver)from 2019 have remained the top three names in 2020.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Top 10 Names for Girls & Boys in 2020
|Boys
|Girls
|1. Liam
|1. Olivia
|2. Noah
|2. Emma
|3. Oliver
|3. Ava
|4. Elijah
|4. Charlotte
|5. William
|5. Sophia
|6. James
|6. Amelia
|7. Benjamin
|7. Isabella
|8. Lucas
|8. Mia
|9. Henry
|9. Evelyn
|10. Alexander
|10. Harper
Wondering what the top names of the last decade are? Noah and Emma are the top boy and girl names born during the 2010s. To find out more about popular baby names visit the Social Security Administration website here.
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
9 Adorable Photos Of Kevin Hart & Eniko’s Baby Girl, Kaori
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
The Latest:
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20
- The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed
- J. Cole Will Play For Rwanda In Basketball Africa League’s Inaugural Season
- Meghan Markle Sports Princess Diana-Inspired $25K Cartier Watch, ‘Woman Power’ Chain In Rare TV Appearance
- Childish Gambino Sued For Allegedly Lifting “This Is America” From Another Rapper
- Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith And Adrienne Banfield-Norris Talk Generational Self-Care On Mother’s Day
- Coko Of SWV Reveals She Witnessed Tragic Event Leading Up To Verzuz With Xscape
- Swizz Beatz Doubles Down On Calling Out Phony Friends At DMX’s Funeral
- Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Apologies For ‘Confusion’ Her Office Caused in Adam Toldeo Case
- Give Her, Her Flowers Mother’s Day Giveaway
- ‘My Story Has The Power To Save Lives’: A Black Mom Living With Heart Disease Shares Her Mother’s Day Wish
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been Revealed was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com