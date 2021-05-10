The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

First reported by New Times Rwanda, J. Cole will be on the roster for one of the teams in the Basketball Africa League!

J. Cole is no stranger to the NBA. The North Carolina native recently performed at The NBA All-Star game in Charlotte and was seen quite frequently courtside rooting on some of our favorite players. But, Cole has been very open about his desires to actually play basketball professionally and it looks like that opportunity has happened.

The Basketball Africa League, which kicks off in 6 days (May 16th) has been facilitated by the NBA and FIBA. Each of the 12 teams will represent 12 countries in Africa with 12 players on each team, eight of the players will be local and the remaining four can be from another country. So, J. Cole will be putting on the Rwanda jersey as an US representative. He was spotted over the weekend in the country and once his name was added to the Patriots’ roster, things now are very interesting.

I’m a huge fan of the opportunities this league is providing, not only for those in these African countries who don’t necessarily want to leave their home to play on the NBA level but also for someone like J. Cole who is making his dream come true.

J. Cole Will Play For Rwanda In Basketball Africa League’s Inaugural Season was originally published on kysdc.com