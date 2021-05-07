NY Boy Spends $2,618 On SpongeBob Popsicles Using Mom’s Amazon Account

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s safe to say we live in a digital world, where almost anything a person could want is just the push of a button away.

Unfortunately, a Brooklyn mom learned the hard way that when a child wants something, they will most certainly push that button – hundreds of times in a row.

Jennifer Bryant says her 4-year-old son Noah bought hundreds of SpongeBob popsicles from Amazon. A mother of three handling household expenses along with students loans, the $2,618.85 purchase put Ms. Bryant in quite a bind.

Luckily a woman who took a class with Bryant set up a GoFundMe for the family. As of Friday morning (May 7), more than $11,000 had been raised.

The fundraising effort has already exceeded its goal, and extra funds will reportedly go toward supporting Noah’s education and anything else he may need.

For their part, Amazon says they are attempting to speak with Noah’s mom about the issue.

“We are aware of the Bryant’s story and are working to connect with them directly,” an Amazon spokesperson told PIX11.

This is hardly the first time a child has gone wild on Amazon, a simple YouTube search will reveal hilarious examples of kids making multiple purchases of toys and candy, all on their parent’s dime.

