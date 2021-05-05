DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk “Every Chance I Get,” 21 Savage “Spiral” & More | Daily Visuals 5.5.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s been almost a week since DJ Khaled released his much revered project Khaled Khaled and since it’s drop it seems like he’s dished out a new visual in support of the album every day since.

Today the “We The Best” producer comes through with a new video for the Lil Baby and Lil Durk collaboration “Every Chance I Get” in which the two style some icey pieces while the some cars are set ablaze and some hotties flex their plump assets. This man’s about to drop a video for every damn song on that album by the time the week’s out.

21 Savage meanwhile finds himself in a Saw situation and for his clip to “Spiral” hangs upside down in the film franchise’s iconic torture room while scenes from the Saw spinoff, Spiral play throughout the clip.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Eminem, DJ Paul, and more.

DJ KHALED FT. LIL BABY & LIL DURK – “EVERY CHANCE I GET”

21 SAVAGE – “SPIRAL”

EMINEM – “ALFRED’S THEME”

DJ PAUL – “WHO YOU FOOLIN?”

SHELLEY FKA DRAM – “ALL PRIDE ASIDE”

SHAD – “OUT OF TOUCH”

