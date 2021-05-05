Texas Central signed a $1.6 billion contract Monday with Kiewit Infrastructure South to secure core electrical systems for a bullet train expected to run from Dallas to Houston.

The contract requires Kiewit to manage the installation process of core electrical systems critical safety and systems elements like Traction power, signaling and communications equipment was taken into account to ensure the trains operate safely in addition to the tracks and operators communicate efficiently using network operations.

Texas Central wants to duplicate the Japanese Tokaido Shinkansen high-speed rail system here in Texas, despite stiff opposition from landowners who are reluctant to give the right of way.

Some Texan landowners are extremely against the rail system. They expressed their concern for the high-speed rail system saying” it will cause a reduction in property values, an increase in ambient noise, more light and destruction of wildlife habitats”.

According to Texas Central, the project will take six years and will create an estimated 17,000 job opportunities, 20,000 supply chain hobs and more than 1,400 permanent jobs once the train is fully operational.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: