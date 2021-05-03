Beat Banger of The Week: “Dem Girlz” Feat. Erica Banks & Beat King

This week’s “Beat Banger of the week is that HEAT. Check out “Dem Girlz” by up and coming rapper Big Jade Featuring Erica Banks and Beat King. Let us know what you think in the comments.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: