Beat Banger of The Week: “Dem Girlz” Feat. Erica Banks & Beat King

This week’s “Beat Banger of the week is that HEAT. Check out “Dem Girlz” by up and coming rapper Big Jade Featuring Erica Banks and Beat King.  Let us know what you think in the comments.

