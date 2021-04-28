The Lo Down is juicy today with a lot of people falling short. Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue is back is in the streets after being shot almost a week ago. Per his Instagram post, he said that he had to learn to walk again but it seems like he learned pretty fast. Yandy gets a wake-up call from her husband Mendeecees, and Tristan Thompson is allegedly cheating again. Lore’l breaks down these stories and more!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Tristan Thompson Accused of Cheating Again + Baby Blue Partying A Week After Being Shot was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: