Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo

Kanye has had his fair share of public disputes over the years, but his latest beef has nothing to do with music. Walmart has an issue with a proposed logo design for the iconic Yeezy brand.

The retail giant alleges that the design “is likely to cause confusion, mistake and deception” which could result in consumers wrongly associating the Yeezy brand with Walmart.

A trademark application for the new Yeezy logo, made up of eight dotted lines, was filed in January 2020. The rapper’s company says their logo was inspired by “rays of the sun.”

The Walmart logo, made up of six rays in a circle “to resemble a spark,” was approved by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2008.

Kanye’s team has yet to publicly address the situation. Walmart, however, said they wrote West’s company in July 2020, August 2020, January 2021 and February 2021.

“Walmart has repeatedly sought to understand Yeezy’s planned use of the Yeezy Application, with the goal of finding ways in which the Walmart Spark Design and the Yeezy Application can co-exist with one another,” the letter said. “However, to date, we have not received any conclusive information from Yeezy regarding the planned use or any cooperation from Yeezy in order to find common ground.”

