HHW Gaming: Basketball & Video Games Collide With ANTA x HyperX’s Gordon Hayward Limited-Edition Bundle

Athletic wear and gaming have gone hand in hand as of late, so this latest collaboration between ANTA and HyperX makes all the sense in the world.

The two companies have one thing in common, they both work with Boston Celtic forward Gordon Hayward, so the decision to work together on this limited-edition box was a no-brainer. It brings together the two things that Hayward love’s to do, and that is playing basketball and gaming.

Inside the box is a limited-edition pair of Hayward’s signature basketball sneakers from ANTA, the GH2 “HyperX” and HyperX Cloud Alpha gaming headset. The sneakers feature some unique gaming-inspired details that help them easily stand out from other shoe silhouettes. The GH2 are draped in HyperX’s black and red colorways and have a unique printing process that showcases black-red gradient effects.

The inspiration behind the design is pulled straight from the circuit board that you can find inside HyperX’s products like headsets, keyboards, mice, and the HyperX logo, which can be found on the shoe’s heel pictured above.

Wearers can see the word “GAMER” on the lacing system, and it showcases the partnership between HyperX x ANTA.

Speaking about the limited-edition collaboration Dustin Illingworth, head of influencers and esports at HyperX, added:

“We are thrilled to be working with ANTA on this limited-edition HyperX x ANTA Gordon Hayward box. HyperX joins forces with ANTA to showcase Hayward’s passion for basketball and esports with a collection that reflects his love for the game, on and off the court, and captures the HyperX core belief – WE’RE ALL GAMERS.”

As far as getting your hands on the bundle, you might be out of luck in that department. Only a few were made and given away in a contest. If you come across one, you might have to pay a grip, BUT you can purchase the sneakers directly from China through ANTA’s website for only $160.

We look forward to more collaborations between the companies and hope they continue to look this good.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / ANTA x HyperX

