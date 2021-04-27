Represent The Vote:Early Voting Local Election Polling Locations

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Today is the last day for early voting in local elections. See below for the different pollling locations and exercise your right to vote! You will be voting for Council members, School Boards, and propositions. Election Day is May 1. For more information click Here

Addison Fire Station #1 FOYER 4798 Airport Pkwy Addison 75001 Audelia Road Branch Library AUDITORIUM 10045 Audelia Rd Dallas 75238 Balch Springs Civic Center MEETING ROOM 12400 Elam Road Balch Springs 75180 Betty Warmack Library EMPOWER ROOM 760 Bardin Rd Grand Prairie 75052 Brookhaven College W BLDG, RM W105 3939 Valley View Ln Farmers Branch 75244 Carrollton Farmers Branch ISD SERVICE BUILDING ‘C’ 1820 Pearl St Carrollton 75006 Carrollton Senior Center LOBBY 1720 Keller Springs Rd Carrollton 75006 Cedar Hill Government Center MAIN LOBBY 285 Uptown Blvd Cedar Hill 75104 Cockrell Hill City Hall COUNCIL CHAMBERS 4125 W Clarendon Dr Cockrell Hill 75211 Coppell Town Center MAIN LOBBY 255 Parkway Blvd Coppell 75019 Disciple Central Community Church SANCTUARY 901 N Polk St DeSoto 75115 Duncanville Library MTG RM 1-3 201 James Collins Duncanville 75116 Eastfield College Main Campus, C BLDG ADMISSIONS FOYER 3737 Motley Dr Mesquite 75150 Eastfield College Pleasant Grove Campus COMMUNITY RM 108-109 802 S Buckner Dallas 75217 El Centro College-Main Campus C BLDG – LOBBY AREA 801 Main St Dallas 75202 El Centro College-West Campus COMMUNITY ROOM 3330 N Hampton Rd Dallas 75212 Farmers Branch Manske Library MEETING ROOM 13613 Webb Chapel Rd Farmers Branch 75234 Florence Recreation Center ROOM 102 2501 Whitson Way Mesquite 75150 Fretz Park Library BLACK BOX THEATER 6990 Belt Line Rd Dallas 75254 Friendship-West Baptist Church BANQUET HALL FOYER 2020 W. Wheatland Rd Dallas 75232 George L Allen Sr Courts Bldg (Main Location) 1ST FL MAIN LOBBY 600 Commerce St Dallas 75202 Grauwyler Park Recreation Center GYM 7780 Harry Hines Blvd Dallas 75235 Harry Stone Recreation Center SMALL ACTIVITY ROOM 2403 Millmar Dr Dallas 75228 Highland Hills Library AUDITORIUM 6200 Bonnie View Rd Dallas 75241 Highland Park ISD Admin BOARD ROOM 7015 Westchester Dr Dallas 75205 Hutchins City Hall COUNCIL CHAMBERS 321 N Main St Hutchins 75141 Irving Arts Center STE 200 3333 N Macarthur Blvd Irving 75062 Irving City Hall MAIN LOBBY 825 W Irving Blvd Irving 75060 J Erik Jonsson Central Library DALLAS EAST ROOM 1515 Young St Dallas 75201 Jaycee Zaragoza Recreation Center SMALL ROOM 3114 Clymer St Dallas 75212 Lakeside Activity Center LARGE ROOM 101 Holley Park Dr Mesquite 75149 Lakewood Branch Library AUDITORIUM 6121 Worth St Dallas 75214 Lochwood Library BLACK BOX THEATER 11221 Lochwood Blvd Dallas 75218 Marsh Lane Baptist Church FELLOWSHIP HALL 10716 Marsh Lane Dallas 75229 Martin Luther King Jr Core Bldg GYMNASIUM 2922 Martin Luther King Blvd Dallas 75215 Martin Weiss Recreation Center SMALL ROOM 1111 Martindell Ave Dallas 75211 Mountain Creek Library AUDITORIUM 6102 Mountain Creek Pkwy Dallas 75249 Moutain View College-E- BLDG MAIN LOBBY 4849 W Illinois Ave Dallas 75211 North Lake College -F- BLDG ROOM F105 5001 N Macarthur Blvd Irving 75038 Oak Cliff Sub-Courthouse 1ST FL MAIN LOBBY 410 S Beckley Ave Dallas 75203 Oaklawn Branch Library AUDITORIUM 4100 Cedar Springs Rd Dallas 75219 Our Redeemer Lutheran Church PARLOR 7611 Park Lane Dallas 75225 Paul L Dunbar Lancaster-Kiest Library CLASSROOM A/B 2008 East Kiest Blvd Dallas 75216 Preston Royal Library AUDITORIUM 5626 Royal Lane Dallas 75229 Randolph Reed Center ROOM 106 1933 Spikes St Grand Prairie 75051 Reverchon Recreation Center GAME ROOM 3505 Maple Avenue Dallas 75219 Richardson Civic Center PARKS ROOM 411 W Arapaho Road Richardson 75080 Richland College-Garland Campus MAIN LOBBY 675 W Walnut St Garland 75040 Richland College-Main Campus FOYER AREA 12800 Abrams Rd, Guadalupe “G” Bldg Dallas 75243 Rowlett Community Centre GYMNASIUM B 5300 Main St Rowlett 75088 Skyline Sachse City Hall COURTROOM 3815 Sachse Road, Bldg B Sachse 75048 Seagoville City Hall FOYER 702 N Hwy 175 Seagoville 75159 Branch Library AUDITORIUM 6006 Everglade Rd Dallas 75227 South Garland Branch Library PROGRAM RM 4845 Broadway Blvd Garland 75043 Sunnyvale Town Hall COUNCIL CHAMBERS 127 North Collins Road Sunnyvale 75182 University Park United Methodist Church CALDWELL RM 120 4024 Caruth Blvd Dallas 75225 Valley Ranch Library PROGRAM RM 150 401 Cimarron Trail Irving 75063 Wilmer Community Center MAIN ROOM 101 Davidson Plaza Wilmer 75172

