CJ “Hit Up,” Boosie Badazz ft. DaBaby “Period” & More | Daily Visuals 4.23.21

Love him or hate him, CJ’s one of New York’s most popular up and coming artist but can the man repeat the success of his breakout single “Whoopty”?

We’re not sure just yet but the Staten Island representative is gonna stay on his grizzly and comes through with a new clip to “Hit Up” where he hits the streets with his goons with toast, trees, and Carmine Jordan 6’s. Sneakerheads will say those kicks was the best part of the whoooole video.

Down South Boosie Badazz calls on DaBaby to politic at a hypermarket for their visuals to “Period” where Boosie flexes the very pimp hand that got his Instagram page barred. That was a hard ass slap though.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Daddy Yankee, and more.

CJ – “HIT UP”

BOOSIE BADAZZ FT. DABABY – “PERIOD”

DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY – “LIFE IS A CIRCLE”

DADDY YANKEE – “EL PONY”

FUNK FLEX & CJ – “YOU KNOW”

EVIDENCE – “BETTER YOU”

MONEYBAGG YO – “SHOTTAS (LALA)

ONLY ONE FELIPE – “TRIED”

NARDO WICK – “SHHH”

