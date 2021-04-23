New Basketball Africa League Unveils Official Wilson Game Ball

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After years of the NBA drafting players out of the European league, they’ll now be keeping their eyes on the talent that could be coming out of Africa’s new Basketball Africa League (BAL).

That’s right. Starting on May 16, the Basketball Africa League will begin their historic inaugural season at the Kigali Arena in Kigali, Rwanda—just 26 years after Kevin Bacon went to Kenya to recruit elite basketball prospect, Selah (The Air Up There movie reference). In all seriousness, this new league is decades in the making. Twelve teams will be participating in the new league with the Finals set to take place on May 30th.

To get the ball rolling on the new league, Wilson has designed the official basketball that player will use and features the brand’s latest tech dubbed Evo NXT construction which boasts an enhanced grip and a soft, moisture-minimalizing feel. Given that the average temperature in Africa is “Hot,” the new ball should be a welcomed addition to the league.

The ball also includes the league’s primary logo and social media handle (@theBAL) as well as a secondary league logo, features “Inspire, Empower, Elevate” in its continental icon. The rock is made of 100 percent composite leather.

“We are excited to partner with a global leader like Wilson and unveil the Official Game Ball of the Basketball Africa League ahead of our inaugural season,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall in a statement. “Wilson’s rich history in basketball combined with its current product innovations will help us build the BAL into one of the top professional basketball leagues in the world.”

The BAL is a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the NBAChampion teams from Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal and Tunisia will be joining squads from Algeria, Cameroon, Madagascar, Mali, Mozambique and Rwanda for the new league.

Remaining details about the new exciting venture are set to be announced in the coming weeks. Hopefully we’ll be able to tune into the games via cable or streaming when things kick off.

Are y’all interested in watching the new BAL? Let us know in the comments section.

New Basketball Africa League Unveils Official Wilson Game Ball was originally published on hiphopwired.com

