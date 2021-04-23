The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bad boys move in silence and MAGA supporters seemingly can’t keep their mouth shut. One man bragged about rioting at The Capitol on a dating app and a woman put the police on him.

As spotted on TMZ one man was doing entirely way too much when he was trying to land himself a hot date. According to the celebrity gossip site Robert Chapman, of Putnam County town Carmel, was arrested by the FBI for his role in the now infamous Capitol insurrection on January 6 in Washington. He apparently bragged about his involvement to a woman he met on the Buumble app. “I did storm the capitol. I made it all the way to the Statuary Hall!” he said to which the woman responded “We are not a match”.

Shortly after their interaction, the unidentified woman forwarded screenshots of their chat to the federal authorities. With that tip and some additional information they were able to get some more evidence of his involvement in the Capitol riot. Apparently, he poses as Robert Erick on social media and took to Facebook to share more proof about his egregious participation in the insurrection.

The day of the event he stated he was eaving New York aka “the rotten apple” to go “down to the District of Criminality to Enjoy some much deserved Entertainment.” Shortly after he posted a photo saying “I’M F**KIN INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!”.

Chapman appeared via teleconference in federal court in White Plains on Thursday, April 22. He was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct on restricted government property.

Man Boasts About Rioting At The Capitol On Bumble, Woman Dimes The Doofus Out was originally published on hiphopwired.com

