Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant

A full investigation is pending following the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant by a Columbus Police Officer.
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther sat down and talked with Magic 95.5’s own Divine Martino to talk about this tragic loss to the community and her family, “I’m not just the mayor I’m a dad as well. I have a daughter and the city is grieving the loss of that 16-year-old and lifting that family up in our thoughts and prayers. We released the officer’s body-worn camera footage as soon as we could in record time. We thought it was very important to be as transparent and responsible as possible and we will release additional information soon.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
He goes on to express how the loss of a 16-year-old girl weighs heavy on him as a father and a leader of the Columbus community.
“What led to a 16-year-old girl to believe her only option was to resolve a dispute with a knife. I promise to you that and our community is that we will address both of these questions in a transparent and responsible way.” – Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther
RELATED STORY: Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police
Hear this exclusive interview in its entirety:
#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant
#SayHerName Celebrities and Notable Figures React to The Killing of #MakhiaBryant
1. Bernice King1 of 12
2. Nicey Nash2 of 12
3. Justin Timberlake3 of 12
4. Derrick Johnson4 of 12
5. Brittney Cooper5 of 12
6. Kehlani6 of 12
7. Senator Sherrod Brown7 of 12
8. Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther8 of 12
9. The Game9 of 12
10. Roland Martin10 of 12
11. Jada Pinkett Smith11 of 12
12. Kathy Griffin12 of 12
The Latest:
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Busta Rhymes “Boomp!,” Benny The Butcher “Famous” & More | Daily Visuals 11.30.20
- Mulatto Adresses 21 Savage Dating Rumors And Renni Rucci “BeatBox” Feud
- Who’s Cappin?! Washington, DC Pastor Accused of Fraud, Buying Tesla in PPP Loan Scheme
- Watch: She Represents Interview With Olympian And Founder Of Track Girlz Mechelle Freeman With Jazze
- Swizz Beatz Reaching Out To Kanye West For DMX’s Memorial Service
- Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Shot In Florida
- The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Ep. 12: Blame It On The Alcohol [Listen]
- LeVar Burton, Robin Roberts To Guest Host Future Episodes Of ‘Jeopardy!’
- Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit
- Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant
- The Lo Down: Las Vegas Raiders Dragged For Tone Deaf Response To Derek Chauvin Verdict
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther Talks About the Investigation of the Fatal Shooting of Columbus Teen Ma’Khia Bryant was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com