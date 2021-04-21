Murderer Derek Chauvin Gets New Mugshot, Officially Property of The State of Minnesota

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After decades of abusive and trigger finger happy police officers getting off scott-free for their countless crimes against Black and Brown citizens, Derek Chauvin was held accountable and found guilty on all counts in the killing George Floyd.

While MAGA country is out busy having a complete meltdown over the guilty verdicts, the rest of American civilization is celebrating the fact that justice has finally (partially) been served and Derek Chauvin is finding out that life comes at you fast. After spending the last few months as the defendant in the case of the State of Minnesota v. Derek Michael Chauvin, the heartless officer who turned his knee into a deadly weapon is now officially a convicted murderer and has a spiffy new mugshot to prove it.

TMZ is reporting that after he was led out of court in handcuffs and taken to Minnesota Correctional Faciltiy-Oak Park Heights, Chauvin took his latest identification picture for the state.

Looking like he just got out of bed and taken into custody, Chauvin’s new convict mugshot still contains a hint of arrogance and even defiance in it. Still, it’s good to see a menace to society taken off the streets.

Now we await the sentencing which could prove to be either be the final nail in his coffin or further proof that white police officers are held to a much different standard in the judicial system. Chauvin is looking at up 40 years in prison and prosecutors will be pushing for aggravating circumstances that can bless him with the most time possible.

Fingers crossed for a decades-long sentence. Just sayin’.

