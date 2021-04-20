Hip Hop Spot: This Rapper Is Shooting Her Shot At Kanye West?! [WATCH]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kanye West has been very vocal about the next type of woman he would like to date and it looks like some contenders are lining up. A certain rapper is shooting her shot to have his next baby, but she may be going out it in the wrong way.

In other news, Dave Chappelle wants to move to Africa and DaBaby is being called out on social media.

