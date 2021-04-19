Calboy Talks New Single ‘Miseducation’ + Life Since King Von’s Death

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

QuickSilva sat down with 4x Platinum, certified Gold rapper and Chicago native Calboy. Calboy has collaborated with some of your favorites like, Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, G Herbo and the late King Von just to name a few. He has a hot track out right now from EP ‘Long Live The Kings’ which was released in 2020, featuring Lil Wayne, called ‘Miseducation‘ which derives from Lauryn Hill’s ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill‘. The name of the track is so fitting and close to home for Calboy. On this track Calboy speaks about his life experiences in “the streets and the ‘miseducation’ behind street justice, politics and resolutions”. Quick and Calboy talk about how rapper King Von’s death impacted his life, he says “life ain’t changed we keep pushing for bro”. He also shares how life was growing up in Chicago, he says, “I stayed in my lane and minded my business”. Calboy is only 22 years old, but he is definitely way ahead of his time!

Stream ‘Long Live The Kings’ and check out Calboy’s new single with Lil Wayne, ‘Miseducation’.

To see what else Quick & Calboy discussed check out the full interview below :

